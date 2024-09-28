Train traffic was stopped in the іamara region because of the explosion of a railroad bridge

On the railway bridge near the city of kinel, samara region, there was an explosion, the movement of trains on this site is temporarily stopped. This was reported by local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

The report said that as a result of the "strong clap" damaged "islands of safety" on the bridge. The railroad tracks themselves were not damaged, there were no casualties.

The management of the local railroad announced the suspension of train traffic on the section "due to the illegal interference of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport". It is reported that the movement of freight trains was suspended.

Recall

There was an explosion at the sherekino-kanyshevka railroad crossing in the kursk region of russia, which damaged the railroad bed. The incident occurred on September 24, there were no casualties.

DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives