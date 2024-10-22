Train ticket sales resumed - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has announced the resumption of ticketing systems after a temporary suspension. Tickets are again available for purchase online, via chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices.
Train tickets can again be purchased online and at Ukrzaliznytsia ticket offices, the systems have been restored, the company said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The systems have been restored and we are operating normally. Trains are running as scheduled, tickets are again available for purchase in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, chatbots, on the website and at station ticket offices
Previously
The sale of train tickets was temporarily suspended after 12 p.m. for technical reasons.