Traffic on Antonovycha Street in Kyiv is partially restored after damage to the heating main - KCSA

In Kyiv, the emergency repair team of Kyivteploenergo continues to work at the site where the heating main on Antonovycha Street was damaged. Traffic has been restored to one lane. Tomorrow, traffic is planned to be restored with one more lane, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Tuesday evening, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, the company is repairing damage to a 1-meter-diameter heating main that occurred as a result of hydraulic testing.

These works are necessary because they allow utilities to identify potentially dangerous pipeline sections and replace them. As a result, we don't have as many accidents in winter because we minimized their occurrence by conducting hydraulic tests in summer. Today, more than ten units of various equipment are involved in the repair work. The localization of the damage was carried out very quickly, given the diameter of the network. Services are working in an emergency mode to restore traffic and scheduled operations said Petro Panteleev, Deputy Chairman of KCSA.

Heat and power companies have started the process of hydraulic testing to identify "thin" spots on pipelines and make timely repairs for enhanced winter operations. This helps to reduce the level of accidents: compared to the heating season of 2023/2024, the number of emergencies related to damage to heating networks decreased by 15%.

Shrovetide will be celebrated in the capital: the effigy of "Clumsy Grandpa" will be burned to the performances of folk groups