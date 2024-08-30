Top military and political leadership: Ukraine's delegation leaves for the US

A delegation from Ukraine, including the country's top leadership, has left for Washington. In particular, high-ranking officials from the government, the Office of the President and the General Staff went to the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Administration.

Ukrainian delegation headed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko begins visit to Washington - summarized in the Office of the President.

The delegation of Ukraine includes Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Shevtsov, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi and Olena Kovalska, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vasyuk, and Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Daria Zarivna.

Recall

This week, Politico reported that Ukraine has prepared a list of targets in Russia to be hit by American weapons. Umerov and Yermak are expected to present it to the Biden administration to persuade it to lift the restrictions on the use of weapons.