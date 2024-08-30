ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128816 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133782 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220252 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164735 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159893 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112706 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197428 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Top military and political leadership: Ukraine's delegation leaves for the US

Top military and political leadership: Ukraine's delegation leaves for the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26347 views

A delegation of high-ranking Ukrainian officials headed by Yulia Svyrydenko has arrived in Washington. The delegation includes representatives of the government, the Presidential Office and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A delegation from Ukraine, including the country's top leadership, has left for Washington. In particular, high-ranking officials from the government, the Office of the President and the General Staff went to the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Administration. 

Ukrainian delegation headed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko begins visit to Washington

- summarized in the Office of the President. 

The delegation of Ukraine includes Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Head of the Main Logistics Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Shevtsov, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Mykola Tochytskyi and Olena Kovalska, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vasyuk, and Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Daria Zarivna.

Yermak: Ukraine is working with both headquarters of US presidential candidates27.08.24, 14:28 • 16637 views

Recall

This week, Politico reported that Ukraine has prepared a list of targets in Russia to be hit by American weapons. Umerov and Yermak are expected to present it to the Biden administration to persuade it to lift the restrictions on the use of weapons. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

