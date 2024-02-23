$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44465 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 175701 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 352658 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286492 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208348 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241742 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160224 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372714 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Tools of War": NACP launches the world's first open database of foreign equipment used by Russia for weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21837 views

The NACP has launched the world's first open database of more than 270 items of foreign equipment used by Russian companies to produce weapons, including missiles for S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, as well as Iskander-M and Topol-M ballistic missiles.

"Tools of War": NACP launches the world's first open database of foreign equipment used by Russia for weapons production

More than 270 units of various foreign equipment used by Russian enterprises for the production of weapons have already been included in the "Tools of War" database. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption , UNN writes .

The NACP notes that over the past decades, most Russian weapons have been produced and continue to be produced on equipment from other countries. 

In particular, South Korean and Japanese-German machines are used by a Russian plant that produces missiles for the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems that regularly fire on Kharkiv. Czech machines are used at the Votkinsk plant in Russia, which produces Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missiles. 

These machines have already been included in the world's first open database of foreign equipment used by Russia to produce its own weapons. 

In total, more than 270 items of various foreign equipment have already been published in the new module "Tools of War" on the NACP portal "War and Sanctions". 

The NACP notes that the new Database should help manufacturers and competent government authorities around the world to collect evidence and investigate the supply chain of dual-use and military goods. It will also serve as a reminder to manufacturers to strengthen the traceability of their equipment.

"In the second year of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia continues to increase the production of its own weapons. The unprecedented number of sanctions, unfortunately, does not prevent the aggressor from continuing to receive the necessary foreign equipment and spare parts. 

"Tools of War is a unique resource that has no analogues in the world. This database will help the civilized world cut Russia off from foreign technological equipment. The openness of such data should affect both the strengthening of export controls and the tracking of foreign equipment supply chains among our international partners," said Yaroslav Lyubchenko, acting Head of the NACP.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously noted that without imported electronics, Russian missiles are unusable.

"Expert studies have revealed the use of imported microelectronics in all types of Russian weapons. Components not made in Russia ensure the operation of enemy missiles - without them, they would be virtually unusable. In simple terms, they would not be able to fly, have a long range and navigation," Ruvin said.

According to him, the issue of sanctions has been and remains extremely relevant, and their introduction is based on the information that is examined by forensic experts and passed on to the authorized bodies.

"The sanctions are already working. The quality of weapons with production markings in 2023 differs from the first objects of research. However, of course, we want even more efficiency and control from Ukraine's partner countries. In addition to contributing to the sanctions pressure, the conclusions of Ukrainian forensic experts will become the basis and reliable evidence base for bringing the perpetrators to justice in international courts," summarized the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

