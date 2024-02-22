$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 30415 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 112147 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Control module, digital compass: another foreign component found in Russian military equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21785 views

Parts of the Russian mobile satellite communications station Auriga, including a control module and a digital compass, have been added to the unified database of foreign components in weapons, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption of Ukraine reports.

Control module, digital compass: another foreign component found in Russian military equipment

The unified database of foreign components in weapons has been replenished with parts of the Russian mobile satellite communications station Auriga. These include a control module, a digital compass, and others. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, UNN reports.

Details

The NACP noted that such stations can operate only thanks to foreign components.  

"The Auriga mobile satellite communications station provides communication between Russian soldiers and their command. But it is able to do so only thanks to foreign-made components. Among the foreign-made parts found in the station: GPS module, digital compass, control module, satellite router, and more," the NACP said.

They added that in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed and captured such communication stations. They thanked the Defense Forces, who capture such weapons and equipment on a daily basis, and representatives of research institutes who work around the clock to study and analyze these components.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from, so that they can take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was manufactured, because in many cases the Russians erase numbers and manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
