Black-painted "cheaters" attack Ukraine with foreign-made chips - NACP

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 24157 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109614 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117038 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261592 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175997 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166671 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232836 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73554 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73326 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 53212 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 28484 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 65100 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230351 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109614 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86662 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91470 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115377 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116165 views
Black-painted "cheaters" attack Ukraine with foreign-made chips - NACP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17013 views

Russia is using black-painted Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to make nighttime detection by Ukrainian air defense systems more difficult, but Ukraine is destroying many of these drones anyway.

It is thanks to foreign-made chips that Russia is able to use black-painted "chessmen" to strike Ukrainian cities. These chips have already been added to the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, according to UNN.

The NACP clarified that to complicate the night work of Ukrainian air defense, Russia has begun using black Shahed-136 attack UAVs. However, this does not prevent the Ukrainian military from destroying these enemy drones.

"Without foreign-made chips, these drones would not be able to fulfill their missions and attack Ukrainian civilian cities. Despite the constant modernization and localization of production depending on foreign technologies and components, Russian "Shahids" still differ little from Iranian ones. This proves once again that foreign technologies and components have no place in aggressor weapons. The world must unite and investigate how such components get to Russia in order to bring the accomplices of this war to justice," the statement reads.

The NACP has already supplemented the Database with foreign-made parts of Russian Supercam S350, Granat-4, Lancet UAVs and Iranian Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the black color of the "Shahed" is done in an artisanal way.

"The characteristic visual feature of the 'new' UAVs is black. Based on the results of a preliminary inspection of specific objects, we can already say that there is no question of any innovation, new production technologies or special coating of the aircraft. There is a change in the color of the exterior of the Shahed-136 from light gray to black. According to the enemy, this should make it harder to detect at night. The internal elements have the same coloring as the previous objects of research of the corresponding type. Most likely, the coloring was done in a handicraft way, very similar to the use of aerosol products," noted Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising