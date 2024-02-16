Black-painted "cheaters" attack Ukraine with foreign-made chips - NACP

It is thanks to foreign-made chips that Russia is able to use black-painted "chessmen" to strike Ukrainian cities. These chips have already been added to the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, according to UNN.

The NACP clarified that to complicate the night work of Ukrainian air defense, Russia has begun using black Shahed-136 attack UAVs. However, this does not prevent the Ukrainian military from destroying these enemy drones.

"Without foreign-made chips, these drones would not be able to fulfill their missions and attack Ukrainian civilian cities. Despite the constant modernization and localization of production depending on foreign technologies and components, Russian "Shahids" still differ little from Iranian ones. This proves once again that foreign technologies and components have no place in aggressor weapons. The world must unite and investigate how such components get to Russia in order to bring the accomplices of this war to justice," the statement reads.

The NACP has already supplemented the Database with foreign-made parts of Russian Supercam S350, Granat-4, Lancet UAVs and Iranian Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the black color of the "Shahed" is done in an artisanal way.

"The characteristic visual feature of the 'new' UAVs is black. Based on the results of a preliminary inspection of specific objects, we can already say that there is no question of any innovation, new production technologies or special coating of the aircraft. There is a change in the color of the exterior of the Shahed-136 from light gray to black. According to the enemy, this should make it harder to detect at night. The internal elements have the same coloring as the previous objects of research of the corresponding type. Most likely, the coloring was done in a handicraft way, very similar to the use of aerosol products," noted Ruvin.

