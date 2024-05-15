Too ugly a portrait: Australia's richest woman asks museum to remove her image from the exhibition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83398 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107811 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150628 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174236 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165485 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33763 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 31979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66010 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60201 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224706 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83398 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60201 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66010 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113000 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113887 views
Actual
Too ugly a portrait: Australia's richest woman asks museum to remove her image from the exhibition

Too ugly a portrait: Australia's richest woman asks museum to remove her image from the exhibition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118462 views

Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart, demands that the National Gallery of Australia remove her unflattering portrait from an exhibition by Vincent Namathjira, considering it too ugly.

Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart is demanding that the National Gallery of Australia remove her portrait from an exhibition by award-winning artist Vincent Namathjira. She points out that she is depicted in the painting in an unattractive light. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Billionaire Gina Rinehart, heiress to the Australian mining company Hancock Prospecting and Australia's richest woman, has asked the National Gallery in Canberra to remove her portrait - deeming it too ugly - from an exhibition by artist Vincent Namathjira.

The image, which is not very flattering to Australia's richest woman, is on display as part of the Archibald Prize winner's first major exhibition dedicated to research. It should be noted that humor and satire are the artist's stylistic technique in all his works, art reviewers write.

Image

At the same time, the National Art Gallery rejected attempts to remove the painting and said it welcomed public dialogue about its collection and exhibitions.

Since 1973, when the National Gallery acquired Jackson Pollock's Blue Poles, there has been a dynamic debate about the artistic merits of works in the national collection and/or on display at the gallery

- the statement said.

Before Canberra, the painting was exhibited in Adelaide from October 2023 to January 2024 at the Art Gallery of South Australia. The South Australian Art Gallery confirmed that it had not received any requests to remove the painting.

Warner Bros. announces a new movie in the Lord of the Rings universe: Gollum will be the main character10.05.24, 19:50 • 102432 views

HelpHelp

Reinhart is considered extremely influential in Australia and has repeatedly used her political connections to prevent stricter climate laws. She also attended several events organized by former US President Donald Trump.

Image

She owes her wealth primarily to the iron ore mining licenses she inherited from her father. She used this "war chest" to build her company, Hancock, into one of the largest mining groups in the world.

She has repeatedly caused public scandals, for example, in 2012, when she advised poor people who envy the rich to "drink less, smoke, meet people and work harder" to achieve success themselves.

Recall

Two collectors have sued Banksy Pest Control for refusing to authenticate a Monkey Queen engraving depicting Queen Elizabeth II as a jeweled primate, potentially forcing the anonymous graffiti artist to reveal his identity.

Stormy Daniels and Trump's lawyer clash in interrogation: the former president's defense considers the porn actress's testimony questionable10.05.24, 10:34 • 31666 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
hardianThe Guardian
australiaAustralia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising