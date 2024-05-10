ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Warner Bros. announces a new movie in the Lord of the Rings universe: Gollum will be the main character

Warner Bros. announces a new movie in the Lord of the Rings universe: Gollum will be the main character

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102435 views

In 2026, Warner Bros. will release The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the first film in the new Lord of the Rings series dedicated to the character of Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

In 2026, Warner Bros. will release the first film in the new Lord of the Rings series, centered on the character Gollum. The preliminary title of the film is "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum". This was reported by Variety, UNN.

Details

The film will be produced by Peter Jackson, director of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. 

And the director will be actor Andy Serkis, who played Golum. By the way, he will return to his role this weekend. 

Ken Cummins was chosen as the film's executive producer

I am honored and privileged to be returning to Middle-earth with our good friend and colleague Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinking Gollum! As lifelong fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire Warner Bros. team on another epic adventure

- Jackson, Walsh and Boyens wrote in a joint statement.

The filming of the second season of "Venzdey" has started08.05.24, 07:29 • 126714 views

For reference

"The Lord of the Rings is a film trilogy of three epic fantasy adventure films based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by British writer John Tolkien.

The first film of the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" - was released in 2001, the second - "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" - in 2002, and the third - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" - in 2003.

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy, led by Jackson, has grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide, and this trio of films has been nominated for 30 Academy Awards and taken home 17 trophies. 

Recall

After a few years of hiatus , the next Riddick movie starring Vin Diesel will be released. The director of the new part of the franchise titled "Riddick: Fury" will be directed by David Twiggy again. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

CultureUNN Lite

