Warner Bros. announces a new movie in the Lord of the Rings universe: Gollum will be the main character

In 2026, Warner Bros. will release the first film in the new Lord of the Rings series, centered on the character Gollum. The preliminary title of the film is "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum". This was reported by Variety, UNN.

The film will be produced by Peter Jackson, director of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

And the director will be actor Andy Serkis, who played Golum. By the way, he will return to his role this weekend.

Ken Cummins was chosen as the film's executive producer

I am honored and privileged to be returning to Middle-earth with our good friend and colleague Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinking Gollum! As lifelong fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire Warner Bros. team on another epic adventure - Jackson, Walsh and Boyens wrote in a joint statement.

"The Lord of the Rings is a film trilogy of three epic fantasy adventure films based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by British writer John Tolkien.

The first film of the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" - was released in 2001, the second - "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" - in 2002, and the third - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" - in 2003.

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy, led by Jackson, has grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide, and this trio of films has been nominated for 30 Academy Awards and taken home 17 trophies.

