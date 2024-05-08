The filming of the second season of "Venzdey" has started

Netflix has officially started production on the second season of Veep. Jenna Ortega will return to the lead role; the first episode will be directed by Tim Burton. This was reported on the platform's YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

The filming takes place in Ireland. The cast will also include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Steve Buscemi, Thandieu Newton, Billie Piper and Christopher Lloyd. Percy Hines White, who played Xavier Thorpe, Venzday's friend, was fired from the series. White was previously accused of sexualized violence.

"Veep is a spin-off of The Addams Family. The project debuted in November 2022 and became one of the most popular on Netflix. The release date of the second season is still unknown.

