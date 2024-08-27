Tomorrow, the schedules will be easier: Ukrenergo clarifies how power will be cut off in Ukraine on August 27
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo announces stabilization schedules for power outages in all regions of Ukraine on August 27. Power engineers urge Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly and not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time.
Tomorrow, August 27, stabilization schedules of power outages will continue throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
Tomorrow, on August 28, regional power distribution companies will apply consumption restriction measures. There will be two rounds of blackouts throughout the day in all regions
Also, power engineers ask Ukrainians to use light sparingly and not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once
Consequences of Russia's largest-scale attack on energy are being eliminated, schedules from 15:00 to 21:00 are stricter - Ukrenergo27.08.24, 11:24 • 20854 views