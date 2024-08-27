Tomorrow, the schedules will be easier: Ukrenergo clarifies how power will be cut off in Ukraine on August 27

Tomorrow, August 27, stabilization schedules of power outages will continue throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow, on August 28, regional power distribution companies will apply consumption restriction measures. There will be two rounds of blackouts throughout the day in all regions - the company said.

Also, power engineers ask Ukrainians to use light sparingly and not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once

