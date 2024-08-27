Consequences of Russia's largest-scale attack on energy are being eliminated, schedules from 15:00 to 21:00 are stricter - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121093 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155955 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154125 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200518 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55735 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66336 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38169 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95900 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74744 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202838 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203596 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25088 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150086 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154110 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145000 views
Actual
Consequences of Russia's largest-scale attack on energy are being eliminated, schedules from 15:00 to 21:00 are stricter - Ukrenergo

Consequences of Russia's largest-scale attack on energy are being eliminated, schedules from 15:00 to 21:00 are stricter - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20851 views

Ukraine has suffered the largest-scale missile and drone attack on its power grid. Electricity consumption will be restricted in all regions, and 543 settlements are without power due to hostilities and other reasons.

In Ukraine, power engineers are dealing with the consequences of the most massive missile and drone attack carried out by the enemy yesterday. Restrictions will be in place throughout the day in all regions, from 15:00 to 21:00, regional power distribution companies will apply four simultaneous blackouts. Due to the fighting and other reasons, 543 settlements are without electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

"Yesterday, on 26.08, the enemy launched the largest missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian power system since the beginning of the war. Ukrenergo's repair teams have already begun emergency repair work. Power engineers will work 24/7 to return electricity to the homes of Ukrainians as soon as possible," the company said.

"As a result of Russian attacks, today, August 27, all regions of Ukraine will be subject to consumption restrictions. From 6:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00, regional power distribution companies will apply four simultaneous outage phases, and at other times of the day - three phases each," Ukrenergo said.

Consumption, as noted, remains high. Yesterday, on August 26, as of 8:00 a.m. (before the restrictions were applied), it was at the same level as on the previous working day, Friday, August 23, at the same time.

Ukraine's power system is currently recovering from nine massive Russian attacks, with a power shortage and emergency and scheduled repairs underway at power facilities. Please use electricity sparingly throughout the day.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on August 26, at the request of NPC Ukrenergo, Ukraine received emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia.

Export

It is not happening and is not expected to happen.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 543 settlements are completely or partially de-energized.

In particular, 2 settlements in Mykolaiv region remain without power as of this morning due to the weather.

Due to the hostilities, there are power outages in Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Odesa,  Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons, consumers in Zaporizhzhia region were cut off from electricity supply.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

Contact us about advertising