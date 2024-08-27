Consequences of Russia's largest-scale attack on energy are being eliminated, schedules from 15:00 to 21:00 are stricter - Ukrenergo

In Ukraine, power engineers are dealing with the consequences of the most massive missile and drone attack carried out by the enemy yesterday. Restrictions will be in place throughout the day in all regions, from 15:00 to 21:00, regional power distribution companies will apply four simultaneous blackouts. Due to the fighting and other reasons, 543 settlements are without electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption

"Yesterday, on 26.08, the enemy launched the largest missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian power system since the beginning of the war. Ukrenergo's repair teams have already begun emergency repair work. Power engineers will work 24/7 to return electricity to the homes of Ukrainians as soon as possible," the company said.

"As a result of Russian attacks, today, August 27, all regions of Ukraine will be subject to consumption restrictions. From 6:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00, regional power distribution companies will apply four simultaneous outage phases, and at other times of the day - three phases each," Ukrenergo said.

Consumption, as noted, remains high. Yesterday, on August 26, as of 8:00 a.m. (before the restrictions were applied), it was at the same level as on the previous working day, Friday, August 23, at the same time.

Ukraine's power system is currently recovering from nine massive Russian attacks, with a power shortage and emergency and scheduled repairs underway at power facilities. Please use electricity sparingly throughout the day.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on August 26, at the request of NPC Ukrenergo, Ukraine received emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia.

Export

It is not happening and is not expected to happen.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 543 settlements are completely or partially de-energized.

In particular, 2 settlements in Mykolaiv region remain without power as of this morning due to the weather.

Due to the hostilities, there are power outages in Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

For technical reasons, consumers in Zaporizhzhia region were cut off from electricity supply.