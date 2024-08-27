Tomorrow is the Day of Mourning in Kryvyi Rih

Tomorrow, August 28, in Kryvyi Rih is declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the Russian missile strike, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, UNN reports .

Tomorrow, August 28, a day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih. Our condolences to the families and friends of the victims. - Vilkul wrote.

Two people died and five were wounded in the nighttime rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

