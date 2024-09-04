ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tomorrow is the Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Lviv

Tomorrow is the Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26692 views

Lviv has declared September 5 a day of mourning for the seven people killed in the Russian attack. Rescuers rescued 12 people, 64 were treated in hospitals, including 8 children.

Lviv has declared September 5 as a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the attack on the city, which killed seven people. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports

"We are declaring a Day of Mourning in Lviv on Thursday, September 5, in memory of all those who died as a result of the Russian attack on our city," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. 

Rescuers have completed the search operations. They managed to rescue 12 people from the rubble. Seven people died.

According to Sadovyi, 64 people, including 8 children, have been treated in hospitals of the First Medical Unit after the morning shelling. 

A mother with three daughters was killed by a rocket attack in Lviv04.09.24, 12:10 • 52077 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

