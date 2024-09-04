A mother with three daughters was killed by a rocket attack in Lviv

In Lviv, today's Russian attack claimed the lives of almost an entire family - a woman and three daughters were killed, and only the husband survived. They were killed in their own home, said the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi, reports UNN.

Sadovyi posted a photo of a family affected by the Russian strike on Telegram.

“After today's attack, only the man in this photo survived. His wife Yevheniya and their three daughters - Yaryna, Daryna and Emilia - were killed in their own home. Yaryna Bazylevych is standing behind.

The girl was 21 years old. She worked in our office “Lviv - European Youth Capital 2025”. In the center of Europe, Russia is killing Ukrainians with whole families. the Russians are killing our children, our future,” Sadovyi captioned the photo.

There are 47 victims of the night attack in Lviv, including 7 children