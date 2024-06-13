Tomorrow, hourly power schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: when will blackouts begin
On May 14, scheduled hourly power outages will take place throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 22:00, with the exception of critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises that import 80% of electricity.
On Friday, May 14, schedules of hourly power outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine in the evening. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, on May 14, regional power distribution companies across Ukraine will apply outage schedules from 18:00 to 22:00
The company added that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities, as well as enterprises that import electricity for their needs, will not be limited.
Energoatom has warned that the duration of blackouts may soon increase. The company plans to repair one of the power units, which will increase the deficit of the power system.