Tommy Shelby returns: Netflix announced the movie "Peaky Blinders" with Cillian Murphy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 48122 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101627 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164524 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148183 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222931 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 32832 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111245 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 41543 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54286 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 91654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222109 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 48122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32659 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111245 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112764 views
Tommy Shelby returns: Netflix announced the movie "Peaky Blinders" with Cillian Murphy

Tommy Shelby returns: Netflix announced the movie "Peaky Blinders" with Cillian Murphy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104219 views

Netflix has announced the upcoming spin-off of the popular series "Peaky Blinders" starring Cillian Murphy as Tom Shelby, which will be based on the script of series creator Stephen Knight.

Netflix has officially announced the upcoming spin-off of the popular crime series "Peaky Blinders", writes UNN with reference to the Independent.

Details

The series, in which famous actor Cillian Murphy played gangster and businessman Tommy Shelby, ended in 2022 after six seasons. Creator Stephen Knight has since stated his desire to complete the story in a film rather than in a seventh season.

Now Netflix has finally confirmed the good news, the publication writes.

"Thomas Shelby is back. The movie "Peaky Blinders" starring Cillian Murphy is coming out on Netflix," streaming shared on X (formerly Twitter), along with a photo of the film's script.

The film, which has no title yet, was written by Knight and directed by Tom Harper, who knew several episodes of the show's debut season.

"It looks like Tommy Shelby isn't done with me yet," Murphy told Deadline. - It is very pleasant to resume cooperation with Stephen Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of "sharp caps". This is for the fans.

The 48-year-old Irishman's return was initially confirmed by Knight in March. "Murphy will definitely be back for (the film)," he said at the premiere of his BBC drama The Town. "We're shooting it in September, near Digbet.

Knight previously assumed that the film would be released sometime in 2024, but since filming will begin in September, Knight hinted at a release date in 2025.

The series takes place after the first World War. "Peaky Blinders" tells the story of one of the most powerful gangs in the region at that time, led by war hero Thomas Shelby (Murphy).

The first four seasons of the critically acclaimed series premiered on BBC Two, followed by the last two seasons. In addition to Murphy, It stars Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory.

Murphy has spoken at length about his interest in returning to the role in Peaky Blinders if presented with a decent script.

"If there are other stories to tell, I'm there," Cillian Murphy previously said.

"The Oscar for Best Picture goes to "Openhemer"11.03.24, 05:14 • 31239 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

