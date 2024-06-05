Tommy Shelby returns: Netflix announced the movie "Peaky Blinders" with Cillian Murphy

Netflix has officially announced the upcoming spin-off of the popular crime series "Peaky Blinders", writes UNN with reference to the Independent.

Details

The series, in which famous actor Cillian Murphy played gangster and businessman Tommy Shelby, ended in 2022 after six seasons. Creator Stephen Knight has since stated his desire to complete the story in a film rather than in a seventh season.

Now Netflix has finally confirmed the good news, the publication writes.

"Thomas Shelby is back. The movie "Peaky Blinders" starring Cillian Murphy is coming out on Netflix," streaming shared on X (formerly Twitter), along with a photo of the film's script.

The film, which has no title yet, was written by Knight and directed by Tom Harper, who knew several episodes of the show's debut season.

"It looks like Tommy Shelby isn't done with me yet," Murphy told Deadline. - It is very pleasant to resume cooperation with Stephen Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of "sharp caps". This is for the fans.

The 48-year-old Irishman's return was initially confirmed by Knight in March. "Murphy will definitely be back for (the film)," he said at the premiere of his BBC drama The Town. "We're shooting it in September, near Digbet.

Knight previously assumed that the film would be released sometime in 2024, but since filming will begin in September, Knight hinted at a release date in 2025.

The series takes place after the first World War. "Peaky Blinders" tells the story of one of the most powerful gangs in the region at that time, led by war hero Thomas Shelby (Murphy).

The first four seasons of the critically acclaimed series premiered on BBC Two, followed by the last two seasons. In addition to Murphy, It stars Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory.

Murphy has spoken at length about his interest in returning to the role in Peaky Blinders if presented with a decent script.

"If there are other stories to tell, I'm there," Cillian Murphy previously said.

