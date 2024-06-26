Today is the International Day in support of victims of torture: how many Ukrainians suffered from the torture of Russian aggressors

Today, on June 26, various events dedicated to the International Day in support of victims of torture are being held in many countries of the world. The event was founded by the United Nations in 1997, writes UNN.

In 1948, the international community condemned ill-treatment that degrades the dignity and value of the individual. And in 1975, a declaration was adopted that spoke about the protection of people who are subjected to ill-treatment.

Today, the international agreement is supported by 162 States. According to its norms, persons who use torture can be subject to criminal prosecution on the territory of any country, regardless of the place of commission of the crime and regardless of citizenship. Since 1988, the Committee Against Torture has been active, whose task is to monitor the implementation of these rules by states parties.

Torture and mockery of ordinary people have become a disgusting symbol of the cruelty of Russian aggressors in the war with Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officers, the number of victims and victims of bullying of Russians during the full-scale invasion officially reaches six thousand. But the real number of people who were tortured by the Russian military is much higher.

In the territories that were under occupation, the functioning of 164 torture chambers and other places of forced detention of civilians is documented.

About 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war know bullying and torture.

Representative of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War: Russia systematically violates human rights, organizes torture and sexual violence in the occupied territories