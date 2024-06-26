Today is the International Day in support of victims of torture: how many Ukrainians suffered from the torture of Russian aggressors

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5648 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 100215 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126131 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192779 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235761 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144856 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369594 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182038 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149692 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 100173 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92447 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110541 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106169 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 126091 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3292 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6466 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12676 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14233 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18130 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Today is the International Day in support of victims of torture: how many Ukrainians suffered from the torture of Russian aggressors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22687 views

According to law enforcement officers, the number of victims and victims of bullying of Russians during the full-scale invasion officially reaches six thousand. But the real number of people who were tortured by the Russian military is much higher.

Today is the International Day in support of victims of torture: how many Ukrainians suffered from the torture of Russian aggressors

Today, on June 26, various events dedicated to the International Day in support of victims of torture are being held in many countries of the world. The event was founded by the United Nations in 1997, writes UNN.

In 1948, the international community condemned ill-treatment that degrades the dignity and value of the individual. And in 1975, a declaration was adopted that spoke about the protection of people who are subjected to ill-treatment.

Today, the international agreement is supported by 162 States. According to its norms, persons who use torture can be subject to criminal prosecution on the territory of any country, regardless of the place of commission of the crime and regardless of citizenship. Since 1988, the Committee Against Torture has been active, whose task is to monitor the implementation of these rules by states parties.

Torture and mockery of ordinary people have become a disgusting symbol of the cruelty of Russian aggressors in the war with Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officers, the number of victims and victims of bullying of Russians during the full-scale invasion officially reaches six thousand. But the real number of people who were tortured by the Russian military is much higher.

In the territories that were under occupation, the functioning of 164 torture chambers and other places of forced detention of civilians is documented.

About 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war know bullying and torture.  

Representative of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War: Russia systematically violates human rights, organizes torture and sexual violence in the occupied territories4/4/24, 2:22 PM • 23664 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
United Nations
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41