Today is the International Children's day: how many Ukrainian boys and girls have russia deprived of a normal childhood

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 48122 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101627 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164524 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148183 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222931 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 32832 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111245 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 41543 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54286 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 91654 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222109 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 48122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32659 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111245 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112764 views
Actual
Today is the International Children's day: how many Ukrainian boys and girls have russia deprived of a normal childhood

Today is the International Children's day: how many Ukrainian boys and girls have russia deprived of a normal childhood

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31814 views

Full-scale russian aggression has deprived tens of thousands of Ukrainian children of normal lives. Many of them were forced to flee the war abroad, some ended up in the occupied territories. Unfortunately, Ukrainian children now know what enemy attacks are, how to hide from them for hours in bomb shelters.

Today, on the first of June, various events on the occasion of the International Children's day are being held in Ukraine and many other countries of the world. The event was founded in 1949 on the initiative of the International Democratic Federation of women, writes UNN.

For a long time, children were not considered full-fledged members of society almost all over the world, and therefore often suffered from the cruelty and arbitrariness of adults.

The real struggle for children's rights began only at the end of the XIX century. In particular, in 1875, the society against child abuse was established in New York.

On November 20, 1959, the United Nations adopted the Declaration on the rights of the child. Exactly 30 years later, the UN General Assembly approved the Convention on the rights of the child, which became the first and main binding international legal document in the world dedicated to a wide range of children's rights.

Today's holiday is primarily about the fact that everyone has the right to a happy childhood, which in many ways is the key to a successful adult life.

Unfortunately, the full-scale Russian aggression has deprived tens of thousands of Ukrainian boys and girls of normal lives. Many of them were forced to flee the war abroad, some ended up in the occupied territories.

Ukrainian children now know what enemy attacks are, how to hide from them for hours in bomb shelters.

But the worst thing is that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, 550 Ukrainian children have been killed and more than 1,300 have received various injuries. More than 14.5 thousand Ukrainian children were deported by Russia, about 530 boys and girls are considered missing.

Now it is very important to provide psychological assistance to children who have seen the horrors of war firsthand. 

Psychologists work with children who have received traumatic experiences due to the events of the war, they undergo therapy courses for recovery. At the same time, it is important  to properly document all the testimonies of children who witnessed the war, so that their stories become part of the evidence base for international trials.

One of the tools is to conduct a forensic psychological examination of children - the direction carried out by experts of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations, headed by Alexander Ruvin, is especially relevant during the war.

Forensic psychological examination conducted by KNIISE experts, in accordance with all Ukrainian and European standards, is important for documenting children's testimonies, giving them legal significance, and ultimately ensuring the rights of the child and his psychological well-being after experiencing war crimes.

The relevant examination includes an assessment of the child's psychological state, identification of possible psychological traumas and their impact on the child's behavior and development, in order to ensure justice for victims of war crimes.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
united-nationsUnited Nations
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising