Today is the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the 105th anniversary of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the UPR and ZUNR

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105570 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114834 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145497 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141506 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286027 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178323 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167325 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148909 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 42146 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 46202 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 56342 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 78081 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 44255 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105572 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263265 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 78087 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107854 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107773 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123821 views
Actual
Today is the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the 105th anniversary of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the UPR and ZUNR

Today is the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the 105th anniversary of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the UPR and ZUNR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27748 views

January 22 is the Day of Unity of Ukraine, established in 1999 in honor of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919. Every year, as part of the celebration, human chains are formed to symbolize the spiritual unity of the country.

Today, January 22, is the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 in honor of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919, UNN reports.

In early 1919, the two young Ukrainian states that emerged from the wreckage of the Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires found themselves in an extremely difficult military and political situation, and, in fact, in international isolation.

On January 18, 1919, peace negotiations began in France to summarize the outcome of the First World War.

To demonstrate the Ukrainian people's desire for independence, and thus to encourage  the negotiators to recognize Ukraine as an independent state, the leaders of the UPR and ZUNR decided to declare the Act of Unification.

On January 22, 1919, a solemn meeting was held in Kyiv on St. Sophia Square, where the Act of Unification (reunification) of the Ukrainian lands was proclaimed, certified by the Universal on the unification of the UPR and ZUNR into a single Greater Ukraine.

It affirmed the unification of the two states of the time, which emerged from the wreckage of the Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires, into a single united Ukrainian state, which has since become the guarantor of the national interests of Ukrainians. The Ukrainian people, torn apart for centuries, were freed from captivity and reunited on their land in a single Ukrainian state.

After the solemn proclamation of unification, a prayer service was held on St. Sophia Square, followed by a military parade led by Colonel Ivan Chmola. The parade was hosted by Colonel Yevhen Konovalets.

Human chains between different cities of Ukraine are a symbol of the celebration of Unity Day.

The first of these was organized in 1990  between Kyiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk as a symbol of the spiritual unity of people from the eastern and western lands of Ukraine. According to various estimates, between 3 million Ukrainians took part in the event.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

Contact us about advertising