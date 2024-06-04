Today is the day of remembrance of children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine

Today, on June 4, Ukraine honors the memory of children who died as a result of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The event was initiated by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2021, writes UNN.

The date was chosen due to the fact that in 1982 the UN General Assembly declared the Fourth of June the International Day of children – innocent victims of aggression.

The memorable date in Ukraine was first set in honor of children who have been victims of hidden aggression of the russian federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014. Their exact number, unfortunately, has not been established. According to various sources, from 2014 to February 2022, more than 240 children were killed in eastern Ukraine. From 150 to 500 minors received various injuries and injuries. More than 50 children are considered missing.

After February 24, with the beginning of russia's open aggression against Ukraine, the number of children who became victims or suffered as a result of military operations increased significantly.

As of the beginning of June 2024, as a result of the russian invasion, 546 Ukrainian children were killed and more than 1,345 were injured in various degrees of severity.

15 Ukrainian children were victims of sexual violence by the invaders. Almost 20 thousand children were forcibly deported to Russia.

In total, more than 3,800 criminal proceedings have been opened on the facts of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukrainian children. 54 persons have been notified of suspicion, 43 proceedings have been sent to court, and 31 persons have already been sentenced.

The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine