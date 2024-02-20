Today is the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred: how Ukrainians will honor the memory of the fallen participants of the Revolution of Dignity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101793 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111897 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158107 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254573 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174993 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166079 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 28975 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33832 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39919 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37371 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226239 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101793 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72473 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78929 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113723 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114586 views
Today is the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred: how Ukrainians will honor the memory of the fallen participants of the Revolution of Dignity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29471 views

On February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, 107 fallen participants in the 2014 Revolution of Dignity who opposed fugitive president yanukovych's decision to abandon the EU Association Agreement and Ukraine's European choice.

Today, February 20, Ukraine commemorates the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - the fallen participants of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity. The memorial date was established by presidential decree in 2015, UNN reports.

Chronology of events

In November 2013, after then-President viktor yanukovych refused to sign an association agreement with the EU, a peaceful protest began on Independence Square. It turned into an indefinite protest after its participants were brutally beaten on the night of November 29-30.

With each passing day, the confrontation between the protesters, who were in favor of the European vector of Ukraine's development, and the security forces, who were defending Yanukovych's government, intensified.

The first victim of the Revolution of Dignity is Pavlo Mazurenko, who died in hospital on December 22, 2013 after being severely beaten by five unidentified men in Berkut uniforms.

The first people killed on the Maidan were a resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region, Serhiy Nigoyan, and a citizen of Belarus, Mikhail Zhiznevsky.

The bloodiest stage of the confrontation in the center of Kyiv took place on February 18-20.

On February 18, security forces announced the so-called "anti-terrorist operation" and began storming the barricades on Maidan. On the night of February 19, the House of Trade Unions caught fire. The exact number of people killed in the fire has not yet been established.

During the fighting in the center of Kyiv, security forces and "titushky" killed 22 protesters on February 18, and 8 protesters on February 19.

The authorities and the opposition allegedly agreed to a truce, but in the morning clashes between security forces and Maidan activists resumed. Later, law enforcement officers opened deadly fire on a column of protesters walking down Instytutska Street. February 20, 2014, was the most tragic day of the Revolution of Dignity - 47 people were killed.

The poet Tetiana Domashenko first called the fallen participants of the Revolution of Dignity the Heavenly Hundred.

Of the 107 heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, the youngest, Nazariy Voitovych, was 17 years old, and the oldest, Ivan Nakonechnyi, was 82 years old. There were also three women among the dead: Antonina Dvoryanets, Olga Bura, and Lyudmyla Sheremet.

The last of the Heroes, Viktor Orlenko, died on June 3, 2015, due to complications from a gunshot wound received on February 18, 2014.

Honoring the Heroes

The ceremony to honor the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and participants of the Revolution of Dignity will begin today, February 20, at 10:00 a.m. in the Ecumenical Church of the Archangel Michael and the Ukrainian New Martyrs.

At 12:00, the annual silent action in memory of those killed during the Revolution of Dignity "Angels of Memory" will begin on the Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley.

At 12:30 on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, a street photo exhibition "Maidan Sich. How the war began".

The Museum of Kyiv History (7 Bohdana Khmelnytskoho St., 3rd floor, Kyiv) will host an exhibition "Earthly Paths of the Heavenly Hundred" from 12:00 to 19:00.

Optional

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, in 2023 , 63 people were notified of suspicion in Maidan cases, and 26 indictments against 51 people were sent to court.

In 2023, the courts delivered 13 guilty verdicts in Maidan cases (one of which was later overturned), convicting 18 people - more than in the previous 4 years combined.

Maidan cases: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the results of its work19.02.24, 16:14 • 20605 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

