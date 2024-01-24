ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
"To those who gave the country 2023 and give every day of the 24th": Ukrainians named the best stamp and postage block of the past year

"To those who gave the country 2023 and give every day of the 24th": Ukrainians named the best stamp and postage block of the past year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32309 views

A stamp dedicated to the fallen defenders of Ukraine, called "Eternal Memory," was recognized as the best stamp of the past year. In addition, the most popular stamp among Ukrainians was a postage stamp depicting Ukrainian carols at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

"Eternal Memory". Ukrainians recognized the stamp dedicated to the fallen Ukrainian defenders as the best stamp of the past year. Ihor Smelyansky wrote about this in his telegram channel, according to UNN.

The results of competitions for the best stamp are always unpredictable, as they depend on many circumstances, but most importantly, on the mood of Ukrainians at the time of the survey. Last year's result is quite clear: people chose a stamp dedicated to those who died protecting us all. To those who gave the country 2023 and give it every day of the 24th.

- Smelyansky wrote.

Details

The sketch for the Eternal Memory postage stamp was the work of Honored Artist of Ukraine Oleh  Shupliak's "Sorrow". In particular, the sketch depicts a Cossack bandura player bowing his head over the graves of his comrades.

The charity stamp series "Eternal Memory" was issued to mark the Day of Remembrance on August 29. Ukrposhta created this series to honor the feat of Ukrainian soldiers who are defending the peaceful life of citizens at the front. According to the organizers, every three hryvnias from the sale of the stamp went to support the children of the heroes.

Image

Ukrposhta also held an annual vote for the best postal unit. Ukrainians liked Ukrainian Carols in the Kyiv Cave Monastery by Mykola Kochubey the most.

The stamp block captures a truly historic event - the first Christmas celebration according to the new calendar in many years, and in the Kyiv Cave Monastery. So the best postal block is "Ukrainian carols in the Kyiv Cave Monastery." ...Nowadays, the world says "be brave like Ukraine", which means absolute courage. Thanks to the Armed Forces and all those who bring victory closer.

- Smelyansky wrote.
Image

The Ukrposhta director also noted that the Ukrainian "Carol of the Bells" is played at Christmas in homes on every continent. And it is hard to find a person who does not know that these carols were created by Ukrainians.

Smelyansky also announced the release of the first stamp of the year, which is scheduled for February 2.

Assistance to IDPs: about 70 thousand food parcels distributed in the hubs of the Popasna community over the year, more than 50 thousand delivered by Ukrposhta07.01.24, 18:21 • 35421 view

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWarCulture

