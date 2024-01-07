Assistance to IDPs: about 70 thousand food parcels distributed in the hubs of the Popasna community over the year, more than 50 thousand delivered by Ukrposhta

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 37387 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106021 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134495 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170820 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279463 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167098 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101481 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101085 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103020 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 62254 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32986 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 37387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232710 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258097 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26151 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134495 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105347 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105380 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121577 views
Assistance to IDPs: about 70 thousand food parcels distributed in the hubs of the Popasna community over the year, more than 50 thousand delivered by Ukrposhta

Assistance to IDPs: about 70 thousand food parcels distributed in the hubs of the Popasna community over the year, more than 50 thousand delivered by Ukrposhta

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35419 views

About 70 thousand food parcels were distributed to the IDPs of the Popasna community. It is also reported that more than 55 thousand were sent by Ukrposhta. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Right to Protection charity foundation and others also provided essential items.

More than 4,000 food packages were delivered by donors during the year. From the International Organization for Migration, 336 families received mattresses, chairs, dishes, blankets, and bedding sets. They also received 1,600 personal hygiene kits. Luhansk Regional Military Administration and UNN reported.

About 70 thousand food parcels were distributed in three hubs of the Popasna community in 2023 (...) Another 55,035 food parcels were registered for shipment through Ukrposhta in 2023 

Details

At the hub in Kharkiv, 18,292 food parcels were provided by the state to 3,456 registered internally displaced persons.

It is also reported that 336 families received mattresses, chairs, dishes, blankets, and bedding sets from the International Organization for Migration. In addition: 1,600 personal hygiene kits.

During the year, we received 4,000 food packages from benefactors.

The humanitarian center in Novomoskovsk has registered  2,918 IDPs from Luhansk region - they have received 23,309 food packages from the state, 2,767 hygiene kits, etc.

In Cherkasy, 3,360 IDPs have been registered and 23,476 food parcels have been distributed.

AddendumAddendum

From the International Organization for Migration, 857 families received assistance in the form of mattresses, bedding, and blankets. From the Right to Protection Charitable Foundation  - 590 families. IOM also provided hygiene kits to 1,127 families.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society

Contact us about advertising