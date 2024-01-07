Assistance to IDPs: about 70 thousand food parcels distributed in the hubs of the Popasna community over the year, more than 50 thousand delivered by Ukrposhta

More than 4,000 food packages were delivered by donors during the year. From the International Organization for Migration, 336 families received mattresses, chairs, dishes, blankets, and bedding sets. They also received 1,600 personal hygiene kits. Luhansk Regional Military Administration and UNN reported.

About 70 thousand food parcels were distributed in three hubs of the Popasna community in 2023 (...) Another 55,035 food parcels were registered for shipment through Ukrposhta in 2023 - the statement reads.

Details

At the hub in Kharkiv, 18,292 food parcels were provided by the state to 3,456 registered internally displaced persons.

It is also reported that 336 families received mattresses, chairs, dishes, blankets, and bedding sets from the International Organization for Migration. In addition: 1,600 personal hygiene kits.

During the year, we received 4,000 food packages from benefactors.

The humanitarian center in Novomoskovsk has registered 2,918 IDPs from Luhansk region - they have received 23,309 food packages from the state, 2,767 hygiene kits, etc.

In Cherkasy, 3,360 IDPs have been registered and 23,476 food parcels have been distributed.

From the International Organization for Migration, 857 families received assistance in the form of mattresses, bedding, and blankets. From the Right to Protection Charitable Foundation - 590 families. IOM also provided hygiene kits to 1,127 families.