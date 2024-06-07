To improve and, Meta will collect information about people who are not on Facebook: the EU is already filing a complaint

The European Digital Rights Center (Noyb) has filed complaints in 11 European countries to stop Meta's plan to use publicly available and private user data to improve artificial intelligence technology.

This is reported by Ars Technica and reports UNN.

Details

According to the European Center for digital rights, more than 400 million EU users may be affected. Reason: Meta is implementing a controversial change to its user data policy. According to the new privacy policy, it is planned to use user data that the social media conglomerate has collected since 2007. this data is needed for the future "artificial intelligence technology".

Help

Instagram Facebook's parent company, Meta, has set a deadline for its users to express their opposition to the use of their personal data for artificial intelligence training.

Users were informed that they must express their disagreement by June 26, otherwise their silence will be regarded as consent to the use of their personal photos and comments for purposes related to artificial intelligence.

Digital Rights Issue

Since Meta gave EU users a deadline of June 26 to opt out of data processing, Noyb asked the EU data processing authorities to intervene urgently.

According to Noyb, more than 400 million EU users may be affected. Many Facebook users who have abandoned their accounts probably don't know that their data will be processed for this purpose.

EU probes Facebook and Instagram for political advertising and disinformation ahead of European elections

Noyb claims that Meta intentionally complicated the opt-out process by using "dark patterns" to ensure that the least number of users block data processing.

Do Meta data from EU users really need it

Meta said that the collection of personal data is necessary to prepare artificial intelligence services that reflect "the diverse cultures and languages of the European communities that will use them.

To create content such as text, audio, images, and video, it is planned to use artificial intelligence technology, including through functions for recognizing the features of content use. This is stated on the company's AI policy page.

Obviously, this is important in the context of the company's strategy. Facebook CEO Tom Alison described the "future of Facebook", pointing to the development of"the world's best recommendation technology." He also mentioned " creating one of the world's best collections of open source models, tools, and resources for generative AI.

Meta comments on problematic issues referenced by Noyb

We store training data for as long as we need it on a case-by-case basis to ensure that the artificial intelligence model works correctly, safely, and efficiently - says one Meta AI privacy page.

"We can also store them to protect our or other people's interests or fulfill legal obligations," the company stressed.

The European Commission opens proceedings against Meta for protecting the rights of minors on Facebook and Instagram