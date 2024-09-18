ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

To fight against speculators: Franko Theater in Kyiv has integrated Diya.Signature

To fight against speculators: Franko Theater in Kyiv has integrated Diya.Signature

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12876 views

The Kyiv Franko Theater has implemented Diia.Signature to verify ticket buyers. This will limit the number of tickets per person to 4 per performance to prevent resale at inflated prices.

The Franko Theater in Kyiv has integrated Diia.Signature to verify customers. This will help fight speculators who  buy tickets and sell them on third-party resources for huge sums. This was stated by Diya, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to the integration via Diia.Signature, one person can buy up to 4 tickets for one performance. We are talking primarily about performances:

  • “Konotop Witch” from 30.10
  • “Zorba's Greek” of 24.10
  • “The Adventurer” of 27.10
  • “The Sea of Life” from 23.10
  • “The Marriage of Figaro” from 26.10

Diia.Signature: how to successfully pass the test the first time22.08.24, 03:30 • 21769 views

Diia also provided step-by-step instructions on how to buy a ticket through Diia.Signature on the Franko Theater website:

  1. Register or log in to your account on the website.
  2. In the My Profile section, select Verify with Action
  3. Tap the QR code or scan it in Action
  4. In Actions, pass the photo verification and enter the 5-digit code of your Actions.Signature

Recall

Diya said that over three years, Ukrainians have used the Diya.Signature service more than 40 million times to certify legally binding documents, simplifying various processes for citizens, businesses, and government agencies.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

CultureTechnologies
kyivKyiv

