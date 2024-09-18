To fight against speculators: Franko Theater in Kyiv has integrated Diya.Signature

The Franko Theater in Kyiv has integrated Diia.Signature to verify customers. This will help fight speculators who buy tickets and sell them on third-party resources for huge sums. This was stated by Diya, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to the integration via Diia.Signature, one person can buy up to 4 tickets for one performance. We are talking primarily about performances:

“Konotop Witch” from 30.10

“Zorba's Greek” of 24.10

“The Adventurer” of 27.10

“The Sea of Life” from 23.10

“The Marriage of Figaro” from 26.10

Diia.Signature: how to successfully pass the test the first time

Diia also provided step-by-step instructions on how to buy a ticket through Diia.Signature on the Franko Theater website:

Register or log in to your account on the website. In the My Profile section, select Verify with Action

Tap the QR code or scan it in Action

In Actions, pass the photo verification and enter the 5-digit code of your Actions.Signature

Recall

Diya said that over three years, Ukrainians have used the Diya.Signature service more than 40 million times to certify legally binding documents, simplifying various processes for citizens, businesses, and government agencies.