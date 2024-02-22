"Time is not working for you, the corpses are decomposing": Navalny's mother was shown her son's body and threatened if she refused to hold the funeral secretly

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44426 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 175463 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102818 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 352389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286305 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208288 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160212 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372712 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 99282 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 175492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 352419 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286322 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3116 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30587 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49820 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36876 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106817 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Time is not working for you, the corpses are decomposing": Navalny's mother was shown her son's body and threatened if she refused to hold the funeral secretly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26258 views

The mother of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny said that investigators had shown her son's body the night before and threatened her that they would not let her bury him unless she agreed to a secret burial.

"Time is not working for you, the corpses are decomposing": Navalny's mother was shown her son's body and threatened if she refused to hold the funeral secretly

Lyudmila, the mother of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, said that the night before investigators showed her her son's body, but did not release it for burial. The investigators demanded to hold a secret funeral for the oppositionist and threatened to do so in case of disobedience. Lyudmila's video message appeared on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel, he is quoted UNN.

I am recording this video because they started threatening me. Looking me in the eyes, they say that if I don't agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son's body. Investigator Voropayev openly told me: "Time is not working for you, the corpses are decomposing."

- Ludmila Navalny said.

Details

According to Lyudmila's words, she had seen her son's body the night before in the morgue, where she had been secretly taken. The investigators assured her that they had the cause of death and all medical and legal documents ready. However, they did not want to give Alexei Navalny's body to his relatives.

According to the law, they should have given me Alexei's body immediately, but they didn't. Instead, they blackmail me, setting conditions on where, when and how Alexei should be buried.

 - Navalny's mother stated.

According to Lyudmila Navalnaya, the Russian authorities want the funeral to be held secretly and without a farewell.

They want to take me to the edge of the cemetery, to a fresh grave and say, "This is where your son lies." I don't agree to that. 

- summarized the mother of an opposition member.

Biden calls Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticizes Trump over Navalny2/22/24, 10:33 AM • 22578 views

Recall

Two days ago, the mother of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin demanding that his son's body be given to her.

Navalny's death became known on February 16. The Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Administrative District reported the death of politician Alexei Navalny in penal colony No. 3 in the settlement of Kharp. The agency said that Navalny became ill during a walk, he almost immediately lost consciousness. Medics were unable to save his life, trying to resuscitate him for more than half an hour.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
