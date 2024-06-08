Thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls and up to 31°: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in most regions of Ukraine today, with the exception of the far east and Crimea, the air temperature in the afternoon will be 22-31°C, writes UNN with reference to data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on the day in Ukraine, except for the far east and Crimea, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in the central and most southern regions in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s.

The wind is mainly north-westerly, 5-10 M/s.

The temperature is 22-27°, in the south and east of the country up to 31°.

Weather in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region in the afternoon short-term rain, thunderstorms. The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 M/s. the temperature in the region is 22-27°, in Kyiv about 25°.