Three-year-old girl rescued from occupied territories of Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
The Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights evacuated a three-year-old girl from the occupied Kherson region. This is the 218th child rescued from the left-bank Kherson region in 2024.
A three-year-old girl was evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
A three-year-old girl was evacuated from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The child and her family are now in the government-controlled territory. They are safe and receive the necessary support
This return, according to the head of the RMA, is the result of the hard work of the team of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.
"This year alone, we managed to evacuate 218 children from the left-bank Kherson region from the Russian occupation. I am grateful to everyone who is working on this. I know how difficult it is, but children's smiles and happy childhoods are worth it," Prokudin said.
