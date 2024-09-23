Three "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, one drone and two missiles missed their targets

Three enemy Shahed-type attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine's Sumy region at night, and due to electronic warfare countermeasures, another drone and two X-59/69 missiles failed to reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 23, six air attack vehicles were reportedly spotted in Ukrainian airspace: two X-59/69 guided missiles and four Shahed attack UAVs.

As a result of combat operations, air defense shot down three enemy UAVs in Sumy region. The remaining air targets - one Shahed and two guided missiles - did not reach their targets due to active counteraction of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' air defense - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

