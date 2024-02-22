Three russian Tu-22m3s spotted in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Three russian Tu-22m3 strategic bombers have been spotted in the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Details
Military points to high risk of possible X-22 missile launches.
