Three russian Tu-22m3s spotted in the Black Sea

Three Tu-22m3 bombers were spotted in the Black Sea. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force detects the presence of three Tu-22m3 strategic bombers in the Black Sea.

Military points to high risk of possible X-22 missile launches.

