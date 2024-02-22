72-year-old man wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling in Novotyanka village

Occupants shelled Novotyanka. A 72-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injury, as well as a shrapnel wound to the shoulder. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

In the evening, the russian army shelled the populated village of Novotyanka in Kherson region.

The attack injured a 72-year-old local resident who was in the yard of his home at the time.

Doctors diagnosed the victim with concussion, blast and traumatic brain injury, as well as a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

The man was hospitalized.

