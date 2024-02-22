Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone: one wounded

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region. A 49-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A local resident was hit by an enemy drone in Beryslav. Occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone on a man, 49 years old - theRMA said in a statement.

As noted, the man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs. The victim was hospitalized.

Addendum

In addition, on the morning of February 22, the Russian army attacked the village of Lvov in Kherson region, hitting a residential building. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was reported dead .