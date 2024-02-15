Three people wounded in morning Russian attack in Khmelnytsky region - RMA

Three people were injured in Khmelnytsky region as a result of a morning rocket attack by Russian troops, said the first deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin in a video comment posted on the Telegram of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy launched another missile attack on Khmelnytsky region. Infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. During the air alert, our air defense forces destroyed an enemy air target. As a result of the downing of this air object, a friendly house caught fire," noted Tyurin.

Unfortunately, we have three victims. A man born in 1992 and a woman born in 1971, their condition is of moderate severity, they are receiving medical care. Also, a woman born in 1939 was in a state of shock, she was taken to a health care facility - said the first deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

