Three people were killed in a shooting at a party in the United States

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24035 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84765 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57530 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245092 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184447 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226482 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250560 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156464 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371930 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29531 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 84830 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 245174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195919 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213680 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16104 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24610 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24851 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54010 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61486 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Three people were killed in a shooting at a party in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53601 views

Three people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a private party in Jensboro, Arkansas.

Three people were killed in a shooting at a party in the United States

Three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a private party in the American city of Jensboro, Arkansas. This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to local police, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that when the police arrived at the scene at five in the morning, they found the victims of the shooting. A man and a woman were killed, who, according to law enforcement, knew the shooter, who also died.

Four other people were injured, three of them unrelated to the suspect. All the victims were hospitalized.

The police did not specify what could have led to the shooting.

Second mass shooting in a week in Philadelphia, 8 teenagers wounded while waiting for bus07.03.24, 10:19 • 22582 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
The Washington Post
United States
