Three people were killed in a shooting at a party in the United States

Three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a private party in the American city of Jensboro, Arkansas. This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to local police, UNN reports.

It is noted that when the police arrived at the scene at five in the morning, they found the victims of the shooting. A man and a woman were killed, who, according to law enforcement, knew the shooter, who also died.

Four other people were injured, three of them unrelated to the suspect. All the victims were hospitalized.

The police did not specify what could have led to the shooting.

