Three people were killed and one wounded in Donetsk region as a result of hostile attacks over the last day

Over the past day, May 17, Russian invaders killed three residents of Donetsk region and wounded five others. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

On May 17, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Krasnohorivka and 1 in Chasovyi Yar. Another 5 people were injured in the region over the day, - the statement reads.

Details

Filashkin emphasizes that the total number of victims of the Russian army in Donetsk region (1965 killed and 4900 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

