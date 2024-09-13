Three more people suffered from Russian attacks in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the number of victims of shelling by Russian troops has increased, in particular, the enemy attacked Sadove with a drone, wounding a man, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the RMA, another resident of Veletynske was hospitalized after being hit by a Russian drone. The 34-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a head wound. She was provided with medical care and released for outpatient treatment.

An ambulance also transported to the hospital a resident of Sadove who was injured by a Russian UAV strike. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, the 52-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg. He is receiving medical assistance.

In addition, a resident of Stanislav, who was injured by Russian shelling last night, turned to doctors. The 60-year-old woman suffered from explosive trauma and contusion. An ambulance crew provided her with medical care on the spot.

