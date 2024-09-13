Russians attack Kherson suburb with drone again, one wounded

A 50-year-old man from Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, was injured in the face as a result of an enemy drone strike, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"A resident of Antonivka, who was hit by a Russian UAV around 10:20 a.m., turned to the hospital. The 50-year-old man was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to his face and leg," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, he is being provided with the necessary medical care.

Bus damaged in Kherson suburbs due to Russian strikes, routes cut