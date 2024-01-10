Three groups of Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel are being trained in five countries: where

Three groups of Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel are being trained in countries that have joined the Aviation Coalition. The pilots are improving their professional skills, undergoing retraining for F-16 aircraft and improving their knowledge of specialized aviation English. This was reported by Lieutenant General, First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, UNN reports.

"I would like to emphasize the efforts made by the partners within the Aviation Coalition to develop the combat capabilities of the aviation of the Air Force of Ukraine. Each country makes its own contribution. These are not only guarantees of aircraft, but also assistance with ammunition and everything necessary for the effective defense of the Ukrainian sky thanks to the F-16," Pavliuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, different groups of specialists are currently being trained under different programs. For example, young pilots are improving their professional level by conducting training flights in accordance with international procedures in the UK to be able to retrain for F-16 aircraft in the future.

Experienced pilots and ground staff are also being retrained for F-16s in Denmark and the United States.

In addition, other groups of Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel who are currently improving their aviation English skills in the UK, Canada, Poland, and the US will soon join the F-16 retraining program.

Pavliuk added that a number of NATO member states have already joined the Aviation Coalition: The Kingdom of Belgium, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of Greece, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Norway, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Canada, the Republic of Poland, Romania, the United States of America, the Czech Republic, the Republic of France, and the Kingdom of Sweden.

Work on the integration of the F-16 multi-purpose aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues both at home and abroad.