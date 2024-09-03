Three enemy “Shaheds” shot down over Sumy region overnight

On the night of September 3, air defense forces over Sumy region destroyed three Shahed drones. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

