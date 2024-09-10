Three dead and five wounded: consequences of shelling in Donetsk region by Russian Federation over the last day

Yesterday, September 9, the Russian army shelled 8 settlements in Donetsk region, killing three local residents and wounding five others. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Over the past day, police recorded 3,132 hostile attacks on the front line and in the residential sector.

The occupiers focused fire on 8 settlements: the cities of Hirnyk, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, the village of Kleban-Byk, the villages of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Predtechine, Shchurove.

35 civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an enterprise, a trade pavilion, outbuildings and cars.

The Russians dropped two FAB-250 guided aerial bombs with UMPK modules on Shchurove , killing a civilian, injuring another, damaging 8 private houses and 5 cars.

Russian troops shelled Kleban-Byk with artillery, killing one person and injuring another, damaging a private house and an outbuilding.

One civilian was killed and two wounded in Hirnyk, and an apartment building was damaged.

A man was injured in Toretsk as a result of a shell hit.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules, causing damage to the industrial facility.

In Predtechine , a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module damaged 5 private houses.

The occupants shelled Kurakhove four times with artillery and Uragan MLRS, destroying an apartment building and 4 private houses, an administrative building, vehicles, a shopping pavilion, and outbuildings.

Evacuation from Pokrovsk continues: Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies flights from Donetsk region