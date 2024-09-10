ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Three dead and five wounded: consequences of shelling in Donetsk region by Russian Federation over the last day

Three dead and five wounded: consequences of shelling in Donetsk region by Russian Federation over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31056 views

Russian troops shelled 8 localities in Donetsk region, launching 3132 attacks. Three civilians were killed, five were wounded, and 35 civilian objects, including 21 residential buildings, were damaged.

Yesterday, September 9, the Russian army shelled 8 settlements in Donetsk region, killing three  local residents and wounding five others. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region. 

Over the past day, police recorded 3,132 hostile attacks on the front line and in the residential sector.

The occupiers focused fire on 8 settlements: the cities of Hirnyk, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, the village of Kleban-Byk, the villages of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Predtechine, Shchurove.

35 civilian objects were damaged, including 21 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an enterprise, a trade pavilion, outbuildings and cars.

  • The Russians dropped two FAB-250 guided aerial bombs with UMPK modules on Shchurove , killing a civilian, injuring another, damaging 8 private houses and 5 cars.
  • Russian troops shelled Kleban-Byk with artillery, killing one person and injuring another, damaging a private house and an outbuilding.
  • One civilian was killed and two wounded in Hirnyk, and an apartment building was damaged.
  • A man was injured in Toretsk as a result of a shell hit.
  • The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules, causing damage to the industrial facility.
  • In Predtechine , a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module damaged 5 private houses.
  • The occupants shelled Kurakhove four times with artillery and Uragan MLRS, destroying an apartment building and 4 private houses, an administrative building, vehicles, a shopping pavilion, and outbuildings.

