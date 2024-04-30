Thousands of schools closed in the Philippines due to heat wave

In the Philippines, local authorities have suspended classes in all schools due to the heat wave. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

In various regions of the Philippines, temperatures reached 50 degrees Celsius as the El Niño climate phenomenon intensifies the heat wave that hits the country between March and May.

In May, we expect more class suspensions due to the heat wave. The average temperature is over 52 degrees Celsius, so you can imagine how stressful it will be for students - said Xerxes Castro, Primary Education Advisor at Save the Children Philippines.

The Ministry of Education reports that thousands of schools, with a total enrollment of 3.6 million students, have suspended classes due to the heat. Students and teachers are also concerned about the difficulties of remote teaching and learning, especially in poor areas where there may be no access to quality internet connections.

Addendum

It is noted that children are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, vomiting, and fainting. In addition, older teachers are also affected by the heat, as it can lead to high blood pressure.

Students attending face-to-face classes in the capital city of Manila resort to portable fans and notebooks to reduce the temperature.

Recall

Despite the heat wave, Bangladesh has decided to reopen schoolsas teachers worry about preparing students for end-of-year exams.