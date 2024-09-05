Those affected by bad weather received help: rescuers moved 18 cars from flooded streets of Odesa

Odesa rescuers helped 35 people affected by the weather. The day before, the city saw record rainfall of 44 mm.

Writes UNN with reference to the data of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Odesa: rescuers helped 35 people affected by the bad weather. Rescuers removed 15 cars and 3 minibuses from the flooded sections of the city streets. - informs the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

For reference

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, a record amount of precipitation fell in Odesa the day before - 44 mm, which is higher than the average monthly rainfall for September.

On September 5 and 6, moderate rain and thunderstorms are also forecast in Odesa and the region. Northeast wind, 9-14 m/s. On the roads of the region, visibility during the rain will be 2-4 km.

