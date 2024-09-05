Odesa experienced a heavy downpour: up to 70% of monthly rainfall overnight

In Odesa, 29.5 mm of precipitation fell overnight, which is up to 70% of the monthly norm. Traffic was hampered in some areas, and 10 trees fell down. Utilities are working to eliminate the effects of the weather. This was reported on Thursday by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Dear citizens of Odesa! Today our city has experienced a difficult night. Almost 70% of the monthly precipitation rate fell (29.5 mm out of 41 mm for September). During the night, all the capacities of the city's utilities were used to minimize the consequences of the bad weather - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

Details

As of 9:00 a.m., the situation, according to the mayor, is as follows:

Vehicular traffic in the vicinity of Peresypskyi Bridge is hampered.

Chornomorske Kozatstvo, Prymorska, Balkivska streets - traffic has been restored.

Ataman Holovatyi street - passenger car traffic has been partially restored.

Peresypska 7-a street - traffic through Bolshevik.

There is no way to get to Shchegoleva, Odaria, Shiryaevsky lane.

Traffic is difficult on Khimichna Street.

"Public utilities and patrol police are working on the spot. The situation is normal on all other road sections," Trukhanov said.

According to him, the 8th trolleybus route runs from the Railway Station to Hrushevskoho/Khimichna Street, and a bus runs along the route of the 20th tram.

According to the mayor, 10 trees and 2 large branches were knocked down by the bad weather. In two cases, the trees fell on the roadway and obstructed traffic. First of all, the municipal utilities removed the trees at these addresses.

According to him, employees and equipment of public utilities continue to work on the streets.

