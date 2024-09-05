Odesa experienced a heavy downpour: up to 70% of monthly rainfall overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160142 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205242 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112583 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193120 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105181 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 93364 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 68034 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104058 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100859 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 54052 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205242 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193120 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207490 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 31219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46036 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153145 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152227 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156206 views
Actual
Odesa experienced a heavy downpour: up to 70% of monthly rainfall overnight

Odesa experienced a heavy downpour: up to 70% of monthly rainfall overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12132 views

In Odesa, 29.5 mm of precipitation fell, which is up to 70% of the monthly norm. Traffic is hampered in some areas, and 10 trees have fallen. Public utilities are working to eliminate the consequences of the weather.

In Odesa, 29.5 mm of precipitation fell overnight, which is up to 70% of the monthly norm. Traffic was hampered in some areas, and 10 trees fell down. Utilities are working to eliminate the effects of the weather. This was reported on Thursday by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Dear citizens of Odesa! Today our city has experienced a difficult night. Almost 70% of the monthly precipitation rate fell (29.5 mm out of 41 mm for September). During the night, all the capacities of the city's utilities were used to minimize the consequences of the bad weather

- Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

Details

As of 9:00 a.m., the situation, according to the mayor, is as follows:

  • Vehicular traffic in the vicinity of Peresypskyi Bridge is hampered. 
  • Chornomorske Kozatstvo, Prymorska, Balkivska streets - traffic has been restored.
  • Ataman Holovatyi street - passenger car traffic has been partially restored.
  • Peresypska 7-a street - traffic through Bolshevik. 
  • There is no way to get to Shchegoleva, Odaria, Shiryaevsky lane. 
  • Traffic is difficult on Khimichna Street.

"Public utilities and patrol police are working on the spot. The situation is normal on all other road sections," Trukhanov said.

According to him, the 8th trolleybus route runs from the Railway Station to Hrushevskoho/Khimichna Street, and a bus runs along the route of the 20th tram.

According to the mayor, 10 trees and 2 large branches were knocked down by the bad weather. In two cases, the trees fell on the roadway and obstructed traffic. First of all, the municipal utilities removed the trees at these addresses.

According to him, employees and equipment of public utilities continue to work on the streets.

Up to 28° and rains in some places: weather forecast for today05.09.24, 08:19 • 32873 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa

Contact us about advertising