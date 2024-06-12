This year, Rheinmetall will launch production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

This year , the Rheinmetall arms concern plans to start production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine . This was stated by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Handelsblatt reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the first Lynx will be released this year.

This year, we will have the first infantry fighting vehicle to be made in Ukraine - said Oleksandr Kamyshin.

He added that Lynx is one of the most advanced infantry fighting vehicles. For the partners, it is an opportunity to test the vehicle in real combat conditions.

This is a good opportunity for our European partners to test it in combat and make it better. And our soldiers need every additional vehicle that will help them stand on the front line - The Ukrainian minister said.

However, the scale of further production is still uncertain, the publication notes. Ukraine depends on financial support from the German government for further production.

Germany will order an additional 200 thousand shells from Rheinmetall

According to Kamyshyn, negotiations on financing have not yet been finalized. If an agreement is reached, a "significant number" of BMPs could be produced in Ukraine as early as next year, the minister added.

Addendum

The publication also claims that Ukraine has no plans to expand its cooperation with Rheinmetall to include battle tanks. Kyiv has been offered the latest Panther design, but it is claimed that other armored vehicles are more important for the Defense Forces.

For reference

The Lynx heavy infantry fighting vehicle, which weighs about 44 tons, was introduced by Rheinmetall in 2018.

Its main armament is a LANCE turret with a 30- or 35-mm cannon and an anti-tank missile launcher, which can be equipped according to customer requirements. The crew is 3 people. Troops - up to 9 soldiers.

Recall

"Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall opened Ukraine's first joint armored vehicle repair and production shop, where Ukrainian specialists work under German technical guidance, supporting the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.