This year, Rheinmetall will launch production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

This year, Rheinmetall will launch production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

This year, Rheinmetall will launch production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

This year, Rheinmetall plans to start production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with modern combat vehicles to help its troops at the front and allow European partners to test the vehicles in real combat operations.

This year , the Rheinmetall arms concern plans to start production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine . This was stated by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Handelsblatt reports, UNN reports.  

Details

According to him, the first Lynx will be released this year.

This year, we will have the first infantry fighting vehicle to be made in Ukraine

- said Oleksandr Kamyshin.

He added that Lynx is one of the most advanced infantry fighting vehicles. For the partners, it is an opportunity to test the vehicle in real combat conditions.

This is a good opportunity for our European partners to test it in combat and make it better. And our soldiers need every additional vehicle that will help them stand on the front line

- The Ukrainian minister said. 

However, the scale of further production is still uncertain, the publication notes. Ukraine depends on financial support from the German government for further production.

Germany will order an additional 200 thousand shells from Rheinmetall04.06.24, 11:38 • 17017 views

According to Kamyshyn, negotiations on financing have not yet been finalized. If an agreement is reached, a "significant number" of BMPs could be produced in Ukraine as early as next year, the minister added.

Addendum

The publication also claims that Ukraine has no plans to expand its cooperation with Rheinmetall to include battle tanks. Kyiv has been offered the latest Panther design, but it is claimed that other armored vehicles are more important for the Defense Forces.

For reference

The Lynx heavy infantry fighting vehicle, which weighs about 44 tons, was introduced by Rheinmetall in 2018. 

Its main armament is a LANCE turret with a 30- or 35-mm cannon and an anti-tank missile launcher, which can be equipped according to customer requirements. The crew is 3 people. Troops - up to 9 soldiers.

Recall

"Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall opened Ukraine's first joint armored vehicle repair and production shop, where Ukrainian specialists work under German technical guidance, supporting the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

