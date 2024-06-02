This week alone, Russian troops launched almost 1,000 strikes - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video with the consequences of Russian attacks on Kharkiv and called on Western partners to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, because in the last week alone, the Russians launched almost 1,000 strikes, writes UNN.

Complete disregard for human life and constant terror are what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops launched almost 1,000 strikes – with various types of missiles, Kabami, and attack drones. , Zelensky said.

Details

He stressed that it is possible to protect life in Ukraine with a sufficient number of air defense systems. Also-to provide our soldiers with the necessary weapons with the necessary range, to put pressure on the terrorist state so that Russia does not have time to adapt.

"Russian terror must lose. The world is able to ensure this," the president stressed.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believesthat Russia has failed to achieve any major breakthrough in the Kharkiv region , despite its efforts.