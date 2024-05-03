"This strengthening will be a new breath of air." Yevlash on the US aid package

Military assistance from the United States will allow the Air Force to more effectively combat combined Russian attacks, which will allow it to cover Ukrainian cities and critical facilities. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Of course, this will help us fight combined attacks more effectively, when the enemy uses different targets at different speeds and altitudes. Accordingly, it will allow us to cover our cities and critical facilities. During this time, the enemy has tried to deplete our air defense system, and of course, this reinforcement will be a new breath of air that will allow us to more effectively cover our cities and save the lives and health of our citizens - Yevlash said.

Recall

On Wednesday, April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a package of legislation that provides nearly $61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other U.S. allies.