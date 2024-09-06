This season's grain exports are more than a half as high as last year's

Since the beginning of the new marketing year, which began on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 7.5 million tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

As of September 6, Ukraine exported 7.525 mln tonnes of grains and pulses in 2024/25 marketing year. This is 54% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.

In September, the company exported 536 thousand tons of grain, which is 80,5% more than in the same period last year.

In particular, in 2024/25 MY, it has already been exported:

wheat - 4.032 million tons;

barley - 1.106 mln tons;

rye - 0.3 thousand tons;

corn - 2.356 million tons.

Flour exports amounted to 12.4 thousand tons.

