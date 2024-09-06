ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

This season's grain exports are more than a half as high as last year's

This season's grain exports are more than a half as high as last year's

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31984 views

Since July 1, Ukraine has exported 7.525 million tons of grain, up 54% year-on-year. The largest exports were of wheat - 4.032 million tons, corn - 2.356 million tons, and barley - 1.106 million tons.

Since the beginning of the new marketing year, which began on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 7.5 million tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

As of September 6, Ukraine exported 7.525 mln tonnes of grains and pulses in 2024/25 marketing year. This is 54% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.

In September, the company exported 536 thousand tons of grain, which is 80,5% more than in the same period last year.

In particular, in 2024/25 MY, it has already been exported:

  • wheat - 4.032 million tons; 
  • barley - 1.106 mln tons; 
  • rye - 0.3 thousand tons; 
  • corn - 2.356 million tons.

Flour exports amounted to 12.4 thousand tons.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news

