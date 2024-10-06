“This is unacceptable": Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross over the shooting of prisoners in New York

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian troops in New York, UNN reports .

Details

Today, another video has appeared on the Internet showing the occupiers allegedly shooting unarmed Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region. (...) I am sending letters to the UN and the ICRC in all possible cases. Currently, I am urgently sending the following letter to them regarding the case in New York - The ombudsman said.

He also emphasized that the international community should record these violations of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and international humanitarian law.

Such things are unacceptable and a violation of human rights! At the same time, the behavior of the Russian military is tolerated by their top leadership. That is why it is necessary to record and verify every crime and punish them appropriately - Lubinets emphasized.

Recall

A drone from the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard spotted Russian soldiers shooting captured Ukrainian soldiers in New York, Donetsk region.