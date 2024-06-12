“This is realistic”: Ministry of Energy on construction of up to 1 GW of gas generation capacity this year

The construction of up to 1 GW of gas generation capacity this year is realistic. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

Details

Today, there are clear plans to build additional generation. There is also the issue of restoring the damaged facilities. The government has made appropriate decisions to simplify the conditions for connection and construction of new generating capacity, construction standards, and environmental requirements. The regulator has also decided to simplify the conditions for connecting to the gas transmission and distribution network and to the electricity grid (...) Having created such conditions, we see that businesses are considering additional generation, in particular given the clear capacity shortage. This is realistic - Kolisnyk said.

To recap

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, said that Ukraine has a clear plan to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired generation capacity this year.